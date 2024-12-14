UAE: Design Council announces fashion course, chance to intern with Oscar de la Renta

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP file

Female fashion designers in the UAE will get a rare opportunity to hone their skills and get noticed internationally, thanks to the country’s first Fashion and Design Residency Programme.

Aimed at nurturing female designers, the residency has been announced by the newly launched Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD) in partnership with Oscar de la Renta.

The programme, for those residing in the UAE aged 21 and above, will support 10-15 talented women, offering them access to world-class mentorship, sustainable design education, and cultural exchange opportunities. Lasting for 6 months, the fully-sponsored course will culminate in a capstone project that will offer three participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern at Oscar de la Renta’s New York headquarters in 2026.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, it will be hosted at Abu Dhabi University and is designed to prepare participants for both local and international challenges in contemporary fashion.

Applications for the residency are now open on the DCAD’s website and will close on December 15. Selected participants will be announced at the end of December 2024 with activities set to commence in January 2025.

The GCC’s luxury market is on a rise, with the sector hitting $12.5bn in 2023 and Dubai already hosting 30% of the Middle East's top international fashion brands.

Laura Kim, Creative Director of Oscar de la Renta, expressed her enthusiasm. "I'm excited to discover emerging talent from the UAE and deepen my understanding of the culture through this initiative. The DCAD Fashion and Design Residency Programme is a great platform to share industry knowledge and spotlight Middle Eastern designers who deserve global recognition."

Laura Kim. Photo: Supplied

The programme is open to fashion designers at various stages of their careers, from undergraduates to mid-career professionals. Applicants should either be current undergraduates or hold a bachelor’s degree in fashion design or a related field.They must have fundamental technical skills such as sewing, pattern-making, garment construction, and fabric innovation.

Empowering talent through collaboration

The residency’s curriculum is a blend of practical workshops, creative mentorship, and strategic industry exposure. Participants will showcase their collections in a trunk show in January 2025 and a final exhibition at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation in October 2025.