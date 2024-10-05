E-Paper

UAE delivers additional essential supplies to displaced families in Gaza

Volunteers have quickly stepped in to support families by setting up and preparing the tents

By WAM

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 5:20 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 5:21 PM

The UAE has continued to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip as part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3''.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided aid to a number of families, including shelter tents and essential supplies for each family suffering from repeated displacement and difficult conditions in a humanitarian step that reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to families facing the harsh circumstances in Gaza.


Volunteers have quickly stepped in to support families by setting up and preparing the tents.

Since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 on November 5, 2023, the UAE has been working to provide everything necessary for Palestinian families in Gaza, striving to support and alleviate their suffering.

The UAE has sent ships loaded with aid, convoys, and aircraft, and has implemented numerous initiatives to stand by the Palestinian people and the affected families in shelters and displacement camps in the region.

