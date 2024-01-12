UAE

UAE 'deeply concerned' about Red Sea attacks, threat to regional security

The Emirates stresses on the important of protecting the region's interests and people

By Wam

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 6:31 PM

The UAE has expressed its deep concern regarding the repercussions of the attacks on marine navigation in Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea. The attacks constitute an unacceptable threat to international trade, the security of the region, and international interests.

In this regard, the UAE stressed the importance of protecting the security of the region, as well as the interests of its countries and peoples within the framework of laws and international norms.

