UAE: Death certificate, burial procedures to be simplified for bereaved families in Abu Dhabi

A new initiative, which digitally unifies the services of seven governmental entities, has been launched to simplify procedures for bereaved families, including getting a death certificate and arranging for the burial, in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) unveiled the Sanadkom initiative, which comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience. In the first phase, the initiative will serve the families of deceased UAE nationals. At a later stage, it will include all residents in the emirate.

Sanadkom aims to simplify the customer experience and facilitate procedures for the families of the deceased to access government services and support them upon the passing of an Emirati family member.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said: “Under the directives of our wise leadership, we are committed to enhancing the customer experience and delivering exceptional government services to members of our community.”

As part of the initiative, a representative from the joint government support team will be assigned to provide support and assistance to bereaved families on a case-by-case basis via the phone, ensuring the provision of all services without the need to visit any government entity in person.

This will provide families with all means of support and assistance in completing all necessary death-related transactions such as obtaining the death certificate, arranging for the burial of the deceased, and distributing the retirement pension benefits to the beneficiaries on behalf of the insured or the deceased.

The initiative digitally unifies the services of seven governmental entities in the emirate including the DoH, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC).

“Today marks a significant milestone where seven governmental entities join forces to launch the first phase of the Sanadkom initiative. This initiative aims to create an integrated service for bereaved families, enabling its users to efficiently complete all necessary government procedures,” Dr Al Ghaithi added.

