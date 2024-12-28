UAE: Dandruff gets more severe during winter, doctors warn

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Doctors in the UAE are reporting a surge in dandruff cases with the arrival of winter. Approximately 40 per cent of patients visiting dermatologists currently are raising concerns about dandruff, healthcare professionals emphasised.

Medics pointed out that age and gender play a role in the occurrence of dandruff. While it affects both men and women, it is slightly more common in men.

“I am seeing patients complain of dandruff during the winter season. This is because the cold weather and indoor heating often strip moisture from the scalp, making it more prone to dryness and flaking,” Dr Malaz Eldirdiry, specialist dermatologist at Burjeel Medical Center, Al Marina said.

Dr Malaz Eldirdiry

“Dandruff can be more common in dry and arid conditions. Additionally, high humidity levels, even in arid regions, can trigger dandruff by promoting the growth of certain types of fungi or bacteria on the scalp," she added.

Specialists explained that dandruff can stem from multiple causes, such as dryness, excessive oil production, fungal infections (like malassezia), or conditions like eczema or psoriasis.

Other factors include over-shampooing, which can dry out the scalp, excessive brushing, which causes friction, and reactions to personal care products. Sun exposure and pressure from hats can also contribute to scalp issues.

A poor diet lacking essential nutrients may affect scalp health, and some individuals may be more prone to dandruff for unknown reasons.

“Sometimes, the skin alternates between being too dry or too oily, further aggravating the condition,” added Eldirdiry. “Children can also experience dandruff. It is more common in adults due to hormonal changes that affect oil production in the scalp. But children can develop dandruff because of dry skin, fungal infections, or scalp conditions like cradle cap in infants,” she added.

Medical experts note that dandruff is a widespread condition, impacting up to 50 per cent of adults. It is typically first noticed during puberty and may persist into middle age, often diminishing over time. However, for some individuals, dandruff can remain a lifelong concern.

Hadeer Saad Hamed Elsheikh

“Approximately 3 to 4 out of 10 patients present with dandruff-related concerns, especially during the winter months. Dandruff is slightly more common among men due to their hormonal makeup and higher production of sebum, which can feed the yeast responsible for dandruff,” Hadeer Saad Hamed Elsheikh, certified laser technician at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said.

Stress can trigger dandruff

Stress can trigger dandruff

Experts say even stress can trigger dandruff. Stress can weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to keep scalp conditions under control. "Avoid scratching the scalp, as this can worsen irritation and lead to infection. Maintain a stress-free lifestyle, as stress can trigger flare-ups," added Elsheikh. Healthcare professionals stressed dandruff flakes falling onto the face can block pores, increasing the likelihood of pimples. The forehead, where hair often touches the skin, is particularly vulnerable. It is important to identify the underlying cause of dandruff. Hydrating products or medicated scalp treatments can be helpful, and educating patients about their specific condition, along with the importance of regular care, can effectively reduce dandruff flare-ups and manage symptoms. Shaza Osama Osman Almagrbi "Treatments like dandruff shampoo typically loosen flakes or target fungal overgrowth. Understanding the underlying cause can help you manage, treat, and prevent it," Dr Shaza Osama Osman Almagrbi, dermatologist and aesthetic specialist at Zulekha Medical Center Al Khan, said.