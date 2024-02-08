UAE cybersecurity authority issues alert for Android users

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 7:29 PM

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has issued an alert for Android users, urging them to update the software on their phones to prevent data leaks.

In a post on X, the authority warned users about "high-risk vulnerabilities" found on Android devices, and that Google has released updates to tackle these issues.

The risk of not updating includes losing data, having your information stolen, and malicious software running on your phone without your knowledge, taking control of it.

The council has identified Android versions 11, 12, 12L, 13, and 14 as being vulnerable to this threat.

Earlier, in December 2023, the council had issued a similar alert for Apple users, urging them to update their softwares.

