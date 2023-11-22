UAE: Crackdown on beauty parlours and salons for violating rules in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM

Women's beauty centres, children's salons, and men's salons in Abu Dhabi were inspected by officials and were reviewed for any violations committed by the owners and employees.

Abu Dhabi Municipality conducted a ten-day inspection with the objective of ensuring that health standards are implemented in the various centres and salons. Owners and employees of the salons are required to keep the premises clean, regularly sterilise equipment, and pay attention to both personal hygiene and health awareness among staff members.

Hefty fines will be imposed on salons and parlours found breaking health and safety rules. Fines of up to Dh5,000 are imposed on the errant salon owners.

The inspection teams verified the expiration dates of materials used in the services offered to the public, and ensured the provision of effective and high-quality sterilisation equipment for tools.

Simultaneously, employees working in these centres and salons were educated regarding the potential hazards associated with utilising tools, such as nail clippers, hair-cutting instruments, and other shaving equipment, without proper sterilisation.

A strong emphasis is given on the importance of ensuring that all shaving machines were not only thoroughly opened and cleaned internally but also had any residual hair removed, while urging for the replacement of old and used shaving instruments with new ones.

The salons were warned against mixing cosmetic products that are below-standard and does not match with the product label’s specification, and are not authorised by competent authorities.

Cosmetic devices present within these establishments were also thoroughly checked. The objective was to verify the classification of these devices in accordance with the procedures established by relevant health authorities, confirming them as cosmetic devices rather than medical ones. The teams also underscored the importance of providing training to the staff on the proper usage of these devices, as instructed by the companies that export such equipment.

All hair softening and colouring products used in children's salons must be officially licenced, as well as the regular and periodic cleaning of toys, tools, and decorations placed in children's salons, and towels should be stored in designated areas or opting for single-use towels alternatively.

Employees must thoroughly wash and clean hands before and after serving customers, wear disposable gloves while providing services, and tools used in services (such as hair cutting, henna application, makeup application, etc.) must be properly cleaned with approved cleaning products after each use.

Municipal teams also stressed that it is important to make sure the cleaning product is left for at least two minutes, verify that there presence of UV light in the toolbox, confirm that ultraviolet lights are on, in addition to the provision of waste containers with lids, and placing within them plastic bags that are daily emptied and cleaned.

