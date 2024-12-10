UAE: Can space labs help solve knee, heart problems?

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Space might hold the key to solving one of the most persistent human health challenges — ailments like knee problems that nowadays plague even the Millennials.

At the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, on Tuesday, experts delved into a fascinating frontier of medical science — leveraging space as a laboratory for regenerative medicine.

They highlighted how the International Space Station (ISS) is not just a hub for astronauts and scientific experiments, it is an emerging area of hope for breakthroughs in tissue engineering.

The creation of meniscus tissue, essential for knee joint repair, and live cardiovascular tissue, crucial for heart health, are already part of ongoing research in space. These advances could revolutionize medical science, offering new treatments for other age-related health issues as well.

Mike Gold, Chief Growth Officer, Redwire Space said, “I think we are at an inflection point in space development where spaceflight gravity and biotech and pharmaceuticals are coming together in ways that will transform these fields. We (Redwire) manufactured the first meniscus in space, on the ISS. We did something called the BioFabrication facility or the BFF (aiming to create human tissue in space). We have also now printed live cardiovascular tissue on the ISS, and we were able to bring that tissue back, live. This is putting our capability to treat patients with the cardiovascular condition.”

Building whole organs in space

He reiterated on the immense potential of microgravity environments for advancing biotechnology.

“Eventually we will be able to build ‘whole organs’ in the system, and that will transform life on Earth… what is called organ donation. I've had friends die while waiting for organs on the list. Now as a world you don't have to wait for organs, people will easily be able to access these life-giving organs and avoid the anti-rejection reaction from the body. That’s the future.”

“We are still at the beginning of the commercial space locations and these (results) that come out of microgravity are going to be the most accepted in the UAE, the opportunity to leapfrog what’s occurring in pharmaceuticals now,” added the former Nasa Associate Administrator for the Office of International and Interagency Relations.

Space and sustainability

Meanwhile, shedding light on space and sustainability the veteran pointed out that leveraging innovation, commercial ventures, and public-private partnerships can turn challenges into advantages.

“I do believe that there is tremendous potential (in commercial space) for innovation and for development to not only solve this (Sustainability) issue, but to find ways to benefit from it. For example, we can use orbital debris for fuel, and to build in space. Therefore, I believe that this is a win-win situation, and we can turn the problem into an advantage by embracing commercial space, public-private partnerships and innovative entrepreneurial spirit.”

UAE's emphasis on 'Inclusivity' in the Artemis Accords Elucidating on the UAE's forward-looking role in the Artemis programme, particularly its contribution of the Gateway airlock for the lunar-orbiting station, Gold praised the country's commitment to advancing space exploration while ensuring its sustainability. He emphasized the UAE's pivotal influence on the success of NASA's Artemis Accords, specifically its focus on inclusivity, which allowed countries of all sizes and capabilities to join. He added, "I can assure you had it not been for the UAE, there would not have been an Artemis agreement nor would the Accords be as successful as they are today…the inclusivity of the accords. The UAE wanted to make sure that every country could become signatory to the Accords, and that view of inclusivity, the spirit of Emirates, of Congress, bringing the world together. The first word of the name 'united,' that's partially why the accords have been so successful with 48 signatories now."