UAE convicts 57 Bangladeshi rioters: Missions warn of visa cancellation, ban, jail for protests

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:53 PM

Bangladeshi missions in the UAE have urged all countrymen to respect local laws and not engage in prohibited activities, which could result in the cancellation of their visas, jail time, fines, and a ban on entering the UAE.

Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai asked their citizens not to take videos and photos of such activities and share any rumours and propaganda.

This comes after three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life imprisonment and 54 others to be deported after serving prison terms over riots and protests in the UAE. On Friday (July 19), many Bangladeshis took to the streets in the UAE against their government in Dhaka.

On July 22, the three accused were given life for calling demonstrations and inciting riots in UAE to put pressure on their government during the recent unrest over job reservation in Bangladesh. The court also sentenced 53 others to 10 years and one defendant to 11 years for entering the country illegally and participating in the 'gathering'.

“All expatriate Bangladeshis living in the UAE are requested to respect the laws and regulations of the host country-the UAE. Incidentally, it should be noted that, according to the laws of this country, without the prior permission of the appropriate authorities, any kind of assembly, procession or shouting slogans, indulging in any activity that may create unrest, panic or confusion in the public mind, spreading rumour/propaganda, recording video of it or any such message/image/video on social media,” the missions said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

“Uploading or sharing, disrupting road traffic etc. is strictly prohibited. In case of engaging in such activities, the concerned person is likely to face more severe punishment including cancellation of visa, jail, fine, repatriation, and ban on entering this country in the future. Therefore, it is requested not to involve yourself in such activities and also to warn your colleagues, friends and known expatriate brothers and sisters about it,” said the statement.