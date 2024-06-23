E-Paper

UAE contributes $25 million to UN food programme for Sudan

Nearly 17.7 million people in Sudan and 7.1 million in South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity as a result of a civil war in the country

By WAM

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 4:55 PM

The United Arab Emirates has signed an agreement with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to provide emergency food assistance to populations affected by the crisis in Sudan and South Sudan. This includes refugees, host communities, internally displaced people, and returnees impacted by the war.

The agreement, formalised between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and WFP, was signed on the behalf of the UAE by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs, and on the behalf of WFP by Matthew Nims, Director of Washington Office, and in the presence of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, at a special ceremony at the UAE Mission to the UN in New York.


Nearly 17.7 million people in Sudan and 7.1 million in South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity as a result of a civil war in the country. To help alleviate this crisis, UAE has committed a total of US$25 million in aid: US$20 million for Sudan and US$5 million for South Sudan.


Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, said, "WFP welcomes all pledges towards our lifesaving food operations in Sudan. With this contribution, we will be able to assist vulnerable people who are at risk of sliding into famine."

This contribution is part of UAE's US$70 million commitment announced in April at the "International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries" to UN agencies and humanitarian organisations to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh stated, "With widespread hunger in Sudan and neighbouring countries, our partnership with WFP will assist those most vulnerable facing the devastating ramifications of this war. We cannot allow another famine to unfold in Sudan. The long-term impacts of famine, particularly on children, are incalculable. This is a call to action to halt famine in its tracks."

