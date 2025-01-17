UAE content creators, American expats brace for US Tiktok ban impact

TikTok and RedNote apps are seen in this illustration taken January 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters

As TikTok prepares to suspend its US operations amid a federal ban that is likely to take effect on Sunday, January 19, some American expats and content creators in the UAE are trying to worried about its impact.

In the US, the app has become an essential part of daily life, serving not only as a source of entertainment but also as a vital platform for business and community engagement.

As the ban looms, many Americans are beginning to explore alternative platforms. According to Reuters, users of the Chinese social media app RedNote have welcomed "TikTok refugees" seeking a new home for their content and community interactions.

"At first, we all thought it was a joke, but now it’s serious," said Ava Johnson, a 29-year-old content creator based in Dubai. "This will affect a lot of people and companies, especially since many businesses and startups rely on the platform for advertising and even selling their products."

Ava emphasised that the decision could lead to significant financial repercussions for creators and entrepreneurs who have built their brands on TikTok. "The app has changed the way we market ourselves and our businesses. Losing that would be devastating," she added.

The potential TikTok shutdown arises as part of a broader political landscape in the US With 170 million Americans using the app, the ramifications of this decision will be felt across various sectors. Reports suggest that President-elect Donald Trump may consider issuing an executive order to delay the ban.

Users who have downloaded TikTok would theoretically still be able to use the app; however, the law also bars US companies from providing services to enable its distribution, maintenance, or updating starting Sunday.

Not just for entertainment

Another voice of concern comes from 26-year-old influencer Jake. "It feels weird because a lot of people are really hooked on these apps," he said.

"People use TikTok not just for entertainment but as a search engine and for discovering trends. This will also affect the algorithms that many rely on for visibility and growth."

Jake pointed out that TikTok’s rise during the pandemic had transformed it into a virtual gathering place. "Just like how TikTok became people’s favourite during COVID-19, it feels like that’s just disappearing now."

"I follow a lot of influencers from the US, and losing that connection feels like losing a part of my community." The Washington Post reported that Trump, whose term begins a day after the ban is set to take effect on January 20, is considering issuing an executive order to suspend enforcement of a shutdown for 60 to 90 days. The report did not specify how Trump could legally do so. Fosters creativity, connection The reactions to the news extend beyond content creators. "It’s a well-known fact that many people rely on TikTok for their livelihoods," said American expat Mark Davis, who has lived in the UAE for over a decade. "If you’re not compensating those who depend on the platform, then not everything has been well thought out." He continued, "For some, TikTok isn’t just a side hustle; it’s their full-time job. Many families have quit their stable jobs to focus on content creation, and this decision could leave them in a precarious situation." Mark believes that the ban could lead to unforeseen consequences, not only for creators but also for the businesses that support them. While TikTok is not banned in the UAE, influencers are concerned that the ban in the US could adversely impact their online presence and reach. Many are calling for a reconsideration of the ban, urging policymakers to recognise the platform's significance in fostering creativity, connection, and economic opportunities. ALSO READ: TikTok prepares for US shutdown from Sunday, sources say