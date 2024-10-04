UAE confirms Sudanese army targeted mission headquarters in Khartoum

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:13 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:20 PM

Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs, confirmed that the Sudanese army targeted the headquarters of the head of the UAE mission in Khartoum, resulting in severe damage to the building and surrounding facilities. This is a blatant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic buildings, as well as international conventions and norms, most notably the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Al Jabri pointed to the existence of pictures and evidence that definitively prove the targeting of the headquarters, which invalidates the false narrative presented by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Armed Forces.

This narrative is a desperate attempt to evade legal and moral responsibility for the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Sudan due to the conflict. The Sudanese authorities are misleading the international community and diverting attention from the suffering borne by the Sudanese people, while avoiding the obligations imposed by international efforts to end this prolonged conflict, efforts in which the UAE, along with its partners, is playing a significant role to achieve a peaceful resolution.

Al Jabri emphasised that this denial and insistence by the Sudanese side on casting false accusations on others, without acknowledging responsibility, reflects a blatant disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people and diverts attention from their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity. The false claims and baseless accusations against the UAE have persisted for over nine months, despite facts that disprove these agendas.

Al Jabri also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack.