UAE confirms custody of Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi after extradition from Lebanon

Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi (Photo: AFP)

The United Arab Emirates has taken defendant Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi into custody from Lebanese authorities pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant issued against him.

Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi faces charges of engaging in activities that aim to stir and undermine public security.

The warrant was issued by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council - Criminal Investigation and Data Bureau, at the request of the authorities in the UAE.

The UAE unequivocally reiterates its firm stance against anyone who targets its security and stability, and affirms that it will relentlessly pursue any individuals who pose a threat to national security and take all necessary legal measures.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The extradition order was issued following a formal extradition request submitted by the Central Authority in the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Justice, to the Central Authority in the Republic of Lebanon, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and the relevant domestic laws and regulations of both countries.

Who is Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi?