UAE condemns two terrorist attacks in Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the two terrorist attacks that targeted Pakistan’s Balochistan region, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan and the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
