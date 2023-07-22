UAE condemns killing of World Food Programme worker in Yemen

Out of the 343 deaths on UAE roads last year – 55 happened on a Saturday and another 55 on a Sunday
The UAE has strongly condemned the killing of a UN World Food Programme worker from Jordan, in Taiz, Yemen.
In a statement, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.
Al Hashimy expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Jordan, the family of the victim of the heinous crime, and the World Food Programme.
Targeting humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief and rescue workers, the minister stressed.
ALSO READ:
Out of the 343 deaths on UAE roads last year – 55 happened on a Saturday and another 55 on a Sunday
The Chargé D'Affaires was handed an official note of protest
Its practices pose a significant risk to public health, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said
Haitham Al Ghais will deliver remarks underscoring that energy security for all and decarbonisation must go hand-in-hand
They may be 400km above earth on the International Space Station, but it is not just all work and no play for these astronauts
The authority has issued a decision to 'administratively close' the eatery for violating Law No. (2) of 2008
The patents describe a graphene structure that serves as a high-performance quantum modulator
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea