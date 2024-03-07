UAE condemns Israel's approval of new settlements in West Bank, Jerusalem

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 4:36 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the Israeli government's decision to approve the construction of about 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa).

The Emirates also expressed its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the existing historical and legal situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In a statement, Mofa affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.

The ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as to put an end to the illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. It also reiterated that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace and justice and realising the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

Mofa also called on the international community to make efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

