UAE condemns deadly terrorist attack on Moscow concert hall

Law outlines protection of inmates' rights and the delivery of suitable social and cultural rehabilitation
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a concert hall in a mall in Russia's capital, Moscow, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Russia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.
ALSO READ:
Law outlines protection of inmates' rights and the delivery of suitable social and cultural rehabilitation
Many participants seized the opportunity to write a message to themselves, delving into reflections on their identities, aspirations, and current priorities
They issued a letter also to all 198 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Parties in this regard
It has speakers and a touchscreen monitor – aside from camera and motion sensors – that can be used to make important announcements
The robot runs autonomously but a safety officer is on hand to assist in case of emergency
The artist calls the concept 'Everyday Green' and he hopes the RTA can consider it for its Metro projects
Exposure to particulate matter air pollution leads to several health conditions
The video was produced by PragerU, a controversial rightwing nonprofit organisation in the US