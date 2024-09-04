UAE condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kabul

During her examinations, she was assigned a writer who would read the questions to her
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in front of the General Prosecution’s headquarters in Kabul, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.
A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.
The attack took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The authority expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Afghanistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.
It also extended it wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.
With inputs from AFP
