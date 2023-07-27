UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

Condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi at certain hours today until Saturday
The UAE has condemned the coup attempt in the Republic of Niger, and stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the country.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that the UAE is following with great concern the developments in Niger.
The UAE emphasised its support for the sovereignty and unity of the country within the framework of constitutional institutions and the rule of law, to achieve the aspirations of the people of Niger.
Niger's foreign minister called for mutinous soldiers to release the president on Thursday, a day after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.
A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” It was not possible to confirm that the statement was genuine.
Support appeared strong, meanwhile, among political parties for President Mohamed Bazoum, who was detained at his residence but managed to tweet a message of defiance on Thursday.
"Hard-won achievements will be safeguarded," he tweeted in French. "All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will see to it. #MB"
(Inputs from WAM, AP)
ALSO READ:
Condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi at certain hours today until Saturday
Rupee should see 'a healthy opening' after which it can be reasonably expected to not do much, says expert
From physical activities to increase stamina to hands-on projects to indulge into one's curiosity, these summer camps are here for the win
The drive encouraged the employees to strictly adhere to hygiene standards, health practices, and protocols
The Arabic hashtag for 'Saeed bin Zayed' and other related keywords were on the trending charts of X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of tweets shared in this morning
In addition to the grand prize, there is a second prize amount of Dh100,000, a third prize of Dh90,000, and seven other cash prizes
There is a possibility of fog or light mist forms on Friday morning in western regions
Effort aims to establish an integrated system and a comprehensive national vision based on modern architectural heritage in the country, from the 1960s until the present day