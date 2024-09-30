UAE condemns attack on its ambassador's residence in Sudan

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:43 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:48 AM

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the heinous attack that targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum by a Sudanese army aircraft, which resulted in extensive damage to the building.

The UAE has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this 'cowardly' act.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that it will submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations against this attack by the Sudanese Armed Forces, as it represents a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises.

The ministry stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and embassy staff residences, in accordance with the treaties and customs that regulate diplomatic relations.