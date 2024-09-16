UAE condemns assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump

This Sunday marked Thiruvonam, the tenth day of the countdown to Onam
The UAE has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE expressed its sympathy with presidential candidate Donald Trump and his family, and the government and people of the United States.
The Ministry also affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these extremist and criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.
