UAE: Companies from 62 countries participate in Dewa event ahead of Cop28

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 7:48 PM

Around 2,600 companies from 62 countries are taking part in the three-day 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) that opened on Wednesday.

Themed ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability’, the event, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is in line with emirate’s target of carbon neutrality by 2050 and UAE’s hosting of UN climate conference COP28 later this month.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the exhibition dubbed as “the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition.”

He noted “Dubai is advancing towards its target of carbon neutrality by 2050, with significant initiatives such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park.”

“Our sustainability initiatives align with our leadership’s visionary development strategy to harmonise economic growth and environmental conservation. As the UAE prepares to host the UN climate conference COP28 this month, Dubai continues to accelerate its efforts to enhance sustainability, drive innovation and foster partnerships for a more eco-conscious future,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

Local and global companies taking part in WETEX and DSS are all involved in renewable and clean energy technologies, including water desalination, green technologies, and renewable energy solutions among others.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Dewa managing director and CEO, noted: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the exhibition has become a yearly event anticipated by investors, specialists, decision-makers, as well as organisations and companies working in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors in the region and worldwide.”

