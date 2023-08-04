UAE community donates Dh4.4 million to help Dubai inmates start afresh

Sakil Khan Sarwar Khan purchased the ticket with nine others
Charities and Good Samaritans from across the UAE have donated over Dh4.4 million in financial support to inmates in Dubai during the first half of the year, the authorities revealed on Friday.
Both male and female prisoners benefitted from these acts of kindness and generosity that allowed them to start afresh.
Almost half of the donations contributed to the release of 40 inmates who landed in jail for financial cases. Some funds were used to ease the inmates' burden — from settling overdue rent; and assisting their families; to paying bail; purchasing travel tickets; buying health supplies; paying school fees; and implementing other humanitarian initiatives.
Brig Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, praised the efforts of charitable institutions and humanitarians who seek out and support people in need.
"This reflects the unity, compassion, and solidarity of the UAE community, and demonstrates the dedication of individuals and institutions to help inmates start anew," he said.
Brig Julfar also lauded the Humanitarian Care team who supported the inmates and ensured the effective use of the financial aid.
