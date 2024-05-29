UAE: Coffee, buns made by people of determination a big hit at major event

Barsitas Salem and Hazaa. Photos: Ashwani Kumar

Baristas Hazaa and Salem were having a field day at their kiosk of the Bee Café – the first cafe to be operated by people of determination in the UAE.

In another section, chefs Zayed, Fares, and Al Hammadi were busy preparing and offering cream buns at their bakery.

This bunch of people of determination not only found their space at the forum but also strong demand for their products from several CEOs, entrepreneurs, decision-makers and top officials participating in the forum.

The Bee Café, affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), has come a long way since the launch of the first outlet in 2019. Today, this vibrant workforce of baristas and chefs confidently handles kiosks at big-ticket events like the Make in the Emirates Forum, the World Government Summit, and more.

Sharing their experience with Khaleej Times, they were all smiles and thanked the leadership and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) for the opportunity.

“I am happy to get such an opportunity to meet entrepreneurs and decision-makers from the industry. It has been an amazing experience,” Hazaa said.

The forum under the theme ‘Invest, Innovate, Grow’ was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and ADNOC Group. ADEX – the export-financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), supported the Bee Café in participating in the forum.