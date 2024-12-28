Watch: Climber stuck in RAK mountains airlifted to hospital

The medical evacuation was carried out by National Guard in coordination with Ras Al-Khaimah Police
A climber stranded in the steep mountains of Ras Al-Khhaimah has been evacuated by the National Guard in coordination with Ras Al-Khaimah Police.
Watch the evacuation video:
According to a social media post by UAE National Guard Commander, the rescue team swung into action as soon as it received the report about the climber's emergency situation.
They identified the hard-to-reach location and soon reached the climber who was airlifted to Saqr Hospital for necessary treatment.
