UAE: Civil defence exercise to be conducted at school today

A security exercise will be conducted by civil defence authorities at the International School of Choueifat in Ras Al Khaimah.
The emirate's civil defence department took to X to inform residents of the exercise. It said that the activity will be held today at 9.30am.
Residents have been asked to "ensure clear passage" as military vehicles will also be involved in the exercise.
The authority has urged motorists to use alternative routes and refrain from taking photographs.
