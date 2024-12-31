Tue, Dec 31, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 30, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE citizens still exempt from tourist visa for Thailand, embassy clarifies

This clarification comes after the embassy earlier announced that foreign nationals residing in the UAE must apply for a Thai visa through a new online platform

Published: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 9:09 PM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

UAE citizens are still on the list of those exempt from the tourist visa requirement for entry into Thailand, the UAE embassy in Bangkok said in a social media statement.

Citizens of UAE can stay for up to 60 days without the need for a visa, with the possibility of extending for an additional month, the embassy clarified.

For study or long-term residence visas, applications can be submitted through the new electronic system, E-Visa, which will be implemented from the beginning of 2025.

This clarification comes after the embassy earlier announced that foreign nationals residing in the UAE must apply for a Thai visa through the new online Thai e-Visa platform from January 1, 2025.

