UAE citizens can use e-gates at Hungary airports from December 12

People walk in the SkyCourt Lounge of the Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary,. Photo: Reuters

UAE nationals will be able to access e-gates at all airports in Hungary, starting today, December 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. This development underscores the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and highlights their mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation.

The introduction of the electronic gates is a significant step in streamlining travel for UAE citizens, offering a faster and more efficient airport experience. The new initiative also reflects the pioneering position that the UAE has achieved in the international community.

