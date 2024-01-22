UAE citizen wins BMW car at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 12:21 PM

Hamad Suhail, a 40-year-old Emirati national from Al Ain was named as the winner of BMW XM (Mineral White Metallic) car at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on Sunday (Jan 21).

World No 2 Rory McIlroy was on hand to conduct the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw following his record fourth time win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The Northern Irish player drew the winning ticket number 1356.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 6 years now, Suhail, a freelance real estate agent, purchased his lucky ticket on December 13, 2023 on his way to London.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. As always, apart from being at the top of customer service, their promotions such as this are never to be missed,” he said.

