UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

Attorney General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi said the accused put his life and that of his family at risk by his action

An investigation has been ordered after a citizen travelled to Lebanon with his family in violation of a travel ban. The accused travelled to Lebanon via another country.

Attorney General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, who ordered the investigation, said the accused put his life and that of his family at risk by his action.

He called on the citizens of the country to abide by the decisions issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding travel ban to certain countries and explained that such instructions primarily aim at safeguarding citizens.

The Attorney General said violation of the travel ban to these countries is a crime punishable by imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties, in accordance with the provisions of the Crimes and Penalties Law.

