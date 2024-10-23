UAE citizen finds bird of prey near Fujairah farm

A bird of prey was found near a citizen's farm in Fujairah, who called and alerted the authorities.

The Fujairah Environment Authority's biodiversity team promptly reached the site and identified the bird, known as "Al-Marza Bagthaa." During the bird's seasonal migration path, it stopped in the area.

The authority placed a tracking ring on the bird's leg to document its passage, track migration path, and learn more about its behaviour. It was then sent safely back into the wild.

The bird is one of hundreds of species that migrate across the UAE, and during their journey, make stops in different environments with unique biodiversity.