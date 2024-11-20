UAE: Centre to protect child victims of abuse vows to boost safety campaigns

Photos: Supplied

Kanaf, the first-of-its-kind child protection centre in the UAE, has supported a number of children and families in its first year of operation. However, officials in Sharjah are working towards a future “where a centre like ours is no longer necessary”.

This would be a future “where harm is eliminated and communities are empowered with the knowledge and awareness to prevent abuse”, a top official told Khaleej Times.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Head of Kanaf Centre Higher Committee and Director-General of Child Safety Department, said: “It is important to note that Kanaf was not established based on the volume of cases. Even if there were only a single case of abuse, whether physical or sexual, Kanaf would still operate, driven by our commitment to protect every child’s right to safety and support.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The committee recently met to explore ways to standardise and boost safety campaigns across entities. “Emphasis was placed on using multiple languages, including Asian ones, to expand outreach,” the committee said.

The centre was set up last year to protect child victims of abuse and offer support to them and their families. “The journey of establishing Kanaf has brought both challenges and a profound sense of purpose. Bringing together Sharjah’s healthcare, legal, social, and educational partners into a unified response for child protection has required extensive collaboration and commitment,” said Al Yafei.

“Our legal team is dedicated to advocating for child’s rights, working closely with Sharjah’s judicial and law enforcement agencies to support families throughout the judicial process with empathy and understanding.”

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei

Its psychological team provides specialised care to help children process trauma in a supportive environment, aiming to restore their sense of safety. “Meanwhile, social support services connect children with educational and community resources, helping them continue their development in a stable, reassuring setting.”

Who can seek help?

Families, guardians, and caregivers can report cases via the Child Protection Hotline at 800700. This hotline connects to the Sharjah Social Services Department, which partners closely with Kanaf to initiate a network of support and assess the case to determine the appropriate next steps.

Kanaf has brought together key Sharjah organisations and departments under one roof that oversee and provide services for child abuse cases.

These include the public prosecution, courts, police, social services department, Forensic Medicine Department at the Ministry of Justice, Al Qassimi Women's and Children's Hospital, Department of Family Development Centres, Child Protection Unit at Emirates Schools Establishment, and Family Development Department.

“Each partner plays a unique and crucial role in ensuring the success of Kanaf, working collaboratively to provide comprehensive protection and support for child victims of physical and sexual abuse. The Higher Committee plays a crucial role in overseeing Kanaf's implementation and ensuring it adheres to the highest standards in child protection,” said Al Yafei.

How it works Kanaf operates with a structured six-stage approach, said the official. First, a case of abuse must be reported to the Sharjah Social Services Department on their Child Protection Hotline 800700. After listening to the account of abuse, the case is categorised as physical or sexual.

The second stage is known as 'joint assessment’, during which the social worker at Kanaf meets with relevant partners and holds the first case conference.

A child interview involves assigning a representative from the Mental Health Unit to accompany the authorised person in hearing the child's account.

A medical examination involves the preparation of a report that includes the child's medical history and the results of a comprehensive physical examination.

In the fifth stage, a legal case is filed after verifying all data, medical examination results, and information obtained during the child's interview. The Social Services Department appoints a legal representative for the child. The case file is then referred to the judiciary and closely monitored to ensure the child's virtual presence at court sessions, accompanied by the legal representative and a representative from the Mental Health Unit.

The sixth and final stage involves providing psychological and social therapy. This stage is guided by the child's mental health history, and a thorough evaluation of the potential impact of abuse. “A customised treatment plan is designed to address the needs of the victim and their family members. The plan includes therapeutic and rehabilitative programmes based on best practices,” said Al Yafei. The centre also has a follow-up programme. “We continue to monitor each child’s progress through regular check-ins and support sessions, ensuring that our interventions have a lasting, positive impact.” ALSO READ: Video: This UAE centre helps nannies, mothers figure out why babies cry and how to comfort them 'A child may feel worthless': Doctors in UAE warn of bullying's lasting impact on kids UAE: 11-year-old girl collapses after being bullied on reality show; aunt reveals 'distressing' ordeal UAE: Is corporal punishment allowed in schools? Discipline, student expulsion rules in Abu Dhabi explained