UAE: CCTV cameras must in buildings before February, RAK property owners told

Building owners in Ras Al Khaimah have been urged to register for the 'Himaya' [protection] system before February by the emirate's police.

Owners of commercial towers and buildings in RAK have been urged to register and renew their subscriptions with the system before February 1 to avoid any penalties.

These individuals must get their certificates through the platform before its activation on the above mentioned date.

Inspection visits will be increased after the deadline passes to ensure owners are complying with the system’s registration and renewal requirements.

The system was created several years ago in order to provide accurate surveillance footage of various facilities and buildings across the city. It was built to detect illegal practices, curb robberies and crimes, arrest suspects and criminals in record time and boost security and stability across the emirate.

All CCTV cameras need to meet the set standards, particularly quality, durability, and high definition. These cameras must be fixed at all entrances and exits of the buildings to ensure clear vision.

Cameras are also supposed to be installed at the lobby and reception areas, and at entrances and exits of parking lots to clearly record car number plates.

The recording time limit of the installed CCTV cameras must not be less than 90 days, and these cameras may only be connected with bodies licensed by the RAK police and not be linked with any unlicensed external entity.

All buildings and towers registered with the scheme are instructed to put a sticker outside their premises that they are covered by CCTV cameras so that criminals think twice before breaking the law.