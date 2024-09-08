E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Catering facility shut down for posing risk to public health in Abu Dhabi

The establishment was located in the city's Mafraq industrial area

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:13 PM

A catering facility was shut down in Abu Dhabi by the capital's food regulatory authority.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a decision to administratively close 'Food Zone Catering Contracts' located in the city's Mafraq industrial area.


The establishment was found to be violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Furthermore, the authority stated that its practices posed a significant risk to public health.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE