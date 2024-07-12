UAE: Cashless payment now available at Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi

Filipino teacher Joana Marie Emata Tatoy, who is based in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, uses the digital wallet PayIt to pay for the birth registration of her newborn daughter. — Photo: Supplied

Cashless payment is now available at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, making transactions more convenient for people who do not carry cash with them.

Previously, the Philippine mission implemented a ‘cash-only’ option. Now, there’s an app customers can use for payments like an e-wallet.

The digital wallet PayIt is powered by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). It is readily downloadable either from the App Store or Play Store. Any UAE resident with a valid Emirates ID can register for a PayIt account regardless of their preferred bank.

The app is free and there are no additional fees or charges when using the e-wallet. Clients do not need a bank account with FAB; they can still use any of their preferred banks to 'cash in' with their PayIt accounts.

“We invite our kababayan (countrymen) to avail themselves of this new service feature. Please be assured that the embassy continues to look for ways to let our kababayan have an efficient and pleasant experience at the embassy,” Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver told Khaleej Times.

“Filipinos are already accustomed to using their smartphones to avail of public services, such as renewing visas, driving licenses, utility bills, etc. We hope that by providing an option for e-payment as a modern alternative to traditional cash, we are able to further contribute in improving and innovating our services for an overall pleasant client experience,” he added.

The collaboration between the Philippine Embassy and FAB is part of year-long activities and celebration marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Philippines.