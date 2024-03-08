UAE: Career fair for Emirati people of determination to provide jobs across sectors

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 7:31 PM

A unique career fair in Abu Dhabi dedicated to Emirati people of determination provided job opportunities across various sectors.

Corporate HRs of several public and private sector players participated in the fair, emphasising the need for fostering inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

Organised by ImInclusive, the UAE’s leading certified disability inclusion enterprise and Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) for People of Determination, the fair was part of the second edition of the Project Atmah programme, supported by the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Top employers at the Atmah Career Fair included e&, Edge Group, Serco, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, du, PWC, Rosewood, VFS Global, Bidfood, Baker Hughes, Atkins Realis, Khidmah, Conrad Abu Dhabi and more.

Employers who committed to hiring people of determination received training on conducting interviews as part of the year-round Atmah programme. Candidates met face-to-face with employers and discussed vacancies. They applied for junior, mid-senior and senior vacancies across roles such as administration, graphic design and marketing, with employers demonstrating a strong commitment to inclusive hiring practices.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, social incubation and contracting executive director at Ma’an, said the authority has been working towards creating a cohesive community inclusive of all members of society.

“Based on a collaborative community-centric ethos, we empower the third sector to deliver solutions to pressing social issues. Creating career opportunities for people of determination aligns directly with our core values of ensuring all community members are engaged by working towards improving quality of life.”

The Atmah programme is an innovative training initiative tailored to empower individuals of determination in Abu Dhabi by equipping them with specialised skills crucial for employment opportunities.

“We look forward to seeing the opportunities that arise for the event attendees,” Al Shamsi noted.

Nafaa Al Hammadi, the executive director of the support services sector at Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, lauded the impactful social programmes and sustainable employment initiatives, supporting the development system through effective partnerships between the institution, government entities, and the private sector, contributing to the activation of the strategy for integrating people of determination in Abu Dhabi.

Hafsa Qadeer, CEO and founder of ImInclusive, pointed out that talented and skilled candidates and inclusive employers made the fair a success.

“We are dedicated to solving any challenges encountered by HR in both private and public sectors to seamlessly incorporate people of determination into the workforce. In the duality of our work, we support employers and candidates in achieving the best results.”

Hafsa Qadeer

Ali Al Mansoori, acting group chief human resources officer at e&, underlined: “By joining this initiative, we aim to tap into diverse talent and champion equitable hiring practices. e& will keep empowering and supporting Emirati People of Determination in their journey to meaningful employment.”

The next career fair is scheduled for September. The Atmah programme aims to enrol at least 60 employers this year.

ALSO READ: