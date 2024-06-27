E-Paper

UAE cuts Friday sermons to 10 minutes across mosques as summer heat kicks in

The new policy will be in place from June 28 until October, authority says

Sahim Salim
Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 1:32 PM

With temperatures crossing the 50°C mark, authorities in the UAE have asked imams across the country to cap their Friday sermons at 10 minutes. The directive is applicable from Friday, June 28, until October.

During the special prayers hosted on Fridays, many worshippers have to perform the ritual in the hot sun as mosques get filled up quickly. The move will protect worshippers from the scorching summer temperatures.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sermons typically take anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes, depending on the preacher. It is followed by a two-unit congregational prayer.


The General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said the 10-minute cap is in line with Islamic practices to protect community health.

Saudi Arabia also rolled out a similar policy last week, shortening Friday sermons and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques to 15 minutes throughout the summer period.

