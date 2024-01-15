UAE

UAE: Cancer patient evacuated from Gaza dies; ministry issues mourning statement

She was immediately transferred to a specialised health facility for treatment upon arrival in the Emirates, but could not be saved

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 2:35 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 3:38 PM

The UAE on Monday announced the death of a 35-year-old Palestinian cancer patient who was evacuated from Gaza earlier.

As soon as she arrived in the country, the patient, who was dealing with several complications, was immediately transferred to a specialised health facility for treatment. Despite efforts to improve her condition, her health deteriorated further, leading to her untimely death.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) expressed its heartfelt condolences to the patient's family, praying for eternal peace for the deceased and offering comfort and solace to the bereaved family.

Mohap reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top-tier health care services to all patients who seek medical assistance in the country. It noted that it upholds the highest standards in health care, catering to a diverse range of medical cases, from moderate to critical conditions.

