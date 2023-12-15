Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:16 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) on Friday announced that it has revoked the licences of two domestic worker agencies over certain violations — including 'failure to fulfil obligations towards their employees'.

The two agencies were identified as Emirates International Center for Domestic Workers Services and Al Shamsi Office for Domestic Workers Services.

Mohre ordered the owners of the two offices to settle unresolved issues with their employees and fulfil their obligations towards them. The companies were also directed to pay fines that they owed until the date of their licence cancellation.

Local authorities had been notified to take necessary action regarding the offices' violations.

Mohre vowed to strictly implement regulations and stressed that it would not be lenient in “applying legal procedures against any domestic worker recruitment agency proven to have committed violations".

The ministry called on residents to rely only on approved and licensed offices when hiring domestic workers.

ALSO READ: