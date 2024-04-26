UAE cancels all traffic violations of Omani citizens from 2018

Got word of his possible sightings in Sharjah multiple times, all turned out to be false alarms, said Ibrahim's mother
The UAE Government has decided to cancel the traffic violations of Omani citizens in the country, according to state-run news agency WAM.
This covers all traffic violations incurred from 2018 to 2023.
The announcement comes a few days after Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq met the country's leaders on a state visit on Monday.
President Sheikh Mohamed hosted a grand welcome banquet for Sultan Haitham — who was escorted by a squadron of fighter jets as his plane entered and departed the UAE airspace. Watch the video as posted by the UAE President here:
"The strategic and economic partnership between the UAE and Oman grows ever stronger and we will continue to explore new collaboration opportunities that support our people’s shared aspirations for a stable and prosperous future," the UAE President said.
Besides the traffic fine waiver, a series of new UAE-Oman projects were announced, showcasing the longstanding bonds between the two countries. Among these were investment partnerships worth Dh129 billion. The highly anticipated UAE-Oman railway was also unveiled as a new brand called Hafeet Rail, which is now in the implementation phase.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also received Sultan Haitham in the emirate.
"Oman is a depth and a support for the Emirates... and the Emirates is a depth and a support for Oman," Sheikh Mohammed said.
