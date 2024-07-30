KT File Photo

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:01 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM

The licences of four Haj operators in the UAE were cancelled by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. On Tuesday, the authorities announced that 19 other facilities were fined for violating laws.

Decisions were based on the pilgrims' complaints during the last Haj season (2024) by the Licensing Committee of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Haj operators must adhere to contracts signed with pilgrims. The quality of services must be upheld as promised and agreed upon in the contract, as negligence towards pilgrims contradicts the values and the approach of the country, the Authority stressed.

The Authority also called on operators to innovate their services to attract pilgrims to join Haj.