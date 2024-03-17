UAE: Can drug addicts get treated without being arrested? Rehab centres, laws explained

Previously found only in certain areas, they have now mushroomed in almost every busy corner in Karama, Al Barsha, Al Quasis, Al Nahda and Deira
Know someone struggling with drug addiction? Laws set in the UAE, along with rehab facilities ensure that individuals struggling with narcotics get the help they need.
As per the UAE's federal law (Article 89), if a drug addict requests treatment on his/her own will, then no criminal case will be levied against the person. This also holds true if the spouse of the addict or a close relative or any one who is responsible for their upbringing refers the addict for treatment.
Addicts or their loved ones can submit a request to the Addiction Treatment Unit, police or the public prosecution. This request must be submitted before any arrest warrant is issued to ensure that the person gets the necessary treatment.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The individual is then required by the authority to hand over the narcotic or psychotropic substances.
He/she must also adhere to the treatment plan provided by the authority in charge. It is up to the unit to decide the duration of the stay in rehab.
Across the UAE, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for drug addicts.
These centres aim to give addicts the accurate treatment and rehabilitation to ensure their recovery and return to society as a productive and successful individual.
These centres also ensure full privacy and confidentiality of the individual's identity and history.
Here are the centres across some emirates in the UAE:
Dubai
Sharjah
Abu Dhabi
ALSO READ:
Previously found only in certain areas, they have now mushroomed in almost every busy corner in Karama, Al Barsha, Al Quasis, Al Nahda and Deira
Sheikha Manal attributed the rise in ranks to the country's leadership and their eagerness to enhance women's representation in different sectors
The authority said that it will be closed from March 15 to April 30
New technology eliminates the chances of human error or bias, setting it apart from conventional testing methods
Though her family was surprised by her career shift, they provided unwavering support
A cultural delicacy that has been carried down from generations, 'Ara'een' and 'Faq'a' mushrooms have begun sprouting
Made around 1978, the luxury watch features UAE's coat of arms and Dubai Ruler's Arabic signature, who was at the time the Minister of Defence
He received the invite after KT reported his quest and, now, finally has a photograph of every landmark that appears on the UAE's currency notes