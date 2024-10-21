UAE: Campaign to detect hypertension benefits over 140,000 in a year

Image used for representational purpose

A nationwide campaign to boost early detection of cardiovascular diseases scanned over 95 per cent of those who visited government healthcare and examination centres in the last year.

The Your Pulse initiative was launched as an early intervention system for individuals aged 40 and above who are at high risk, to provide them with medical advice and essential treatments. It covered 80 per cent of the campaign’s target demographics

Additionally, a standardised protocol for calculating the Framingham Cardiovascular Risk Score has been adopted across all government health facilities in the country. These initiatives along with the national campaign for early detection of hypertension aims to decrease cardiovascular disease mortality rates by 33 per cent by 2030.

Early detection of hypertension

The national campaign to detect hypertension early, which was announced in May 2023, has benefited more than 140,000 people during its year-long campaign. It identified that 13.2 per cent of participants are aware of their hypertension and actively receiving treatment, with 4 per cent being newly diagnosed cases. The campaign also noted correlations between hypertension, obesity, physical inactivity, and all forms of smoking.

The results were announced during an event hosted by the ministry in Dubai, in collaboration with partners from government, private, and telecommunications sectors.

Shaping future health policies

Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, highlighted that the results of these campaigns will significantly support the government's innovative strategies. He stressed that ensuring cardiovascular health will help reduce premature mortality and that this can be achieved by promoting prevention, early diagnosis, and advanced healthcare for all. The results will also contribute to shaping future health policies, directing resources in line with anticipated health needs, and building a sustainable society where everyone enjoys a high quality of life, he further said. The ministry, in collaboration with its partners, has developed a national plan to manage preventive and community health programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life on a national scale. It focusses on building the skills of healthcare professionals and educating the public on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular physical activity, eating nutritious food, reducing salt intake, and quitting smoking. ALSO READ: UAE: 33-year-old survives 3 cardiac arrests in one hour; here's why regular heart checks are essential UAE: 60% of adults have at least one chronic health condition, say experts