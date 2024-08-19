E-Paper

UAE calls on parties in war to protect civilians, aid workers in Sudan

The UAE issued a joint statement along with other countries and international bodies on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day

By WAM

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 6:33 PM

Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 6:35 PM

The United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations have issued the following joint statement on Sudan on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day:

"We started today with a moment of silence in recognition of World Humanitarian Day. We aspire to honour the commitment of humanitarian workers who have fallen in the line of work through our continued efforts together in Switzerland to reopen all major arteries for food and medicine to reach the millions of people starving and facing acute hunger inside Sudan. Since April 2023, at least 22 aid workers have been killed while on duty in Sudan, and at least 34 have been wounded or injured. This is unacceptable."


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We stand in solidarity with all Sudanese and international humanitarian workers in Sudan who have been working tirelessly each day to serve people in need across the country, often facing immense risks to do so," the statement added.


We urgently call on the parties to this horrifying war to protect civilians and aid workers and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, which they have reaffirmed in the Jeddah Declaration. We, here gathered, are committed to 'act for humanity' and call on the parties to this conflict to do the same," the joint statement said.


