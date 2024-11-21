UAE calls for restricting use of veto power at UN security council

The entire world is looking forward to the Council playing its intended role in maintaining international peace and security, it said
The UAE on Thursday said that it was necessary to take serious steps towards reforming the UN Security Council, including reforming the use of veto power.
The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council push to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The UAE expressed its deep regret that the UN Security Council has once again failed to adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.
"The Security Council’s failure, for the second time in a week, to fulfil its duty to uphold international peace and security and alleviate human suffering contradicts the very foundations upon which the UN was built," UAE Mission to the UN, said at the UN General Assembly Meeting.
The UAE stressed the importance of establishing guardrails on the use of the veto, particularly in cases of mass atrocities.
"A serious approach to Security Council reform, including the use of veto, is critical to strengthening our collective action and responding to crises effectively," the statement added.
