UAE calls for restraint and to halt escalation in the region

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 1:04 PM

The UAE expressed its deep concern over the developments that the region has witnessed over the past few days and has called for a halt to the escalation to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid serious repercussions and the region being dragged into new levels of instability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry called for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic channels, as well as for adhering to the rule of law and respecting the United Nations Charter. It also called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities to enhance international peace and security by resolving chronic issues and conflicts in the region that threaten global security and stability.

Iran attacks Israel

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel.

Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ: