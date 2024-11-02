UAE butter exports reach Russia for first time amid soaring prices: Watchdog

Russia is importing butter from the UAE in a move aimed at containing soaring prices that have alarmed consumers.

Agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Saturday that deliveries of butter from the UAE began on October 18. "Previously, there had been no deliveries of butter from the UAE to Russia," it said in a statement.

The price of a block of butter has risen by 25.7% since last December, according to Russia's statistics service. That compares with an inflation rate of 8.6% and has prompted a spate of butter thefts at some supermarkets.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE has so far supplied 90 metric tons of butter to Russia, which also started importing butter from Turkey in October.

Russia is seeking to increase supplies of butter to stabilise prices and ensure availability for the domestic market.

Butter imports to Russia from Latin America fell to 2,800 tons this year from 25,000 tons in 2014, Rosselkhoznadzor said, citing Western sanctions are one of the factors behind declining deliveries.