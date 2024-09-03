UAE begins polio vaccination in Gaza after re-emergence of the virus in the territory

Photo: Wam

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 2:22 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 2:25 PM

The UAE has launched an emergency vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip to protect over 640,000 children from the risk of polio. This campaign follows a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed, who allocated $5 million after the virus re-emerged in the region.

The campaign, which began on Sunday, is a collaboration between the UAE, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and UNRWA, starting in central Gaza and gradually expanding to the southern and northern areas of the Strip. The goal is to vaccinate 90% of the children to ensure they are protected from the disease.

Volunteers from Operation 'Gallant Knight 3' played a key role in organising and supporting vaccination sites, assisting families and children, and helping to make the campaign successful in reaching its objectives.

Given the major challenges Gaza is facing, including population displacement and the deterioration of health systems and water and sanitation networks, this campaign is a crucial response to prevent the spread of epidemics and protect future generations.

It can be noted that in August, the World Health Organization confirmed the first case of polio in the Strip in 25 years, making this campaign a crucial intervention to protect Gaza’s children.