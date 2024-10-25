UAE first GCC country to reduce legal driving age to 17; which countries have the youngest drivers?

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The UAE announced a new landmark traffic law on Friday where the minimum age to obtain a driving licence will be reduced to 17.

The new federal decree law on traffic regulations, announced by the UAE government, will come into effect on March 29, 2025.

Previously, to hold a driving licence for cars in the UAE, one had to be 18 years of age and 17 to obtain a licence for motorcycles. Now, with the new ruling, the legal age for both motorcyles and cars will be the same.

Reducing the legal age limit for drivers makes the UAE the first country in the GCC to do so.

Neighbours Oman have a legal age limit of 18 to obtain a driving licence, while Saudi Arabia has different age requirements. One has to be 16 years of age to get a motorcycle licence, 18 years to obtain one for cars in the Kingdom, and 17 years to get a temporary permit.

Bahrain follows the same rule as Oman where you can obtain driving licence after turning 18.

Qatar has two different age requirements depending on the type of vehicles. One has to be 18 years of age to obtain a licence for light motor vehicles, while 21 is the legal age limit for a licence to drive heavy vehicles.

Kuwait has different age limits for citizens and expats. The minimum age requirement for Kuwaitis is 18, while an expat has to be 21 years of age to apply for a driving licence.

In most nations around the world, age limits vary from 15 to 18, but some can obtain a licence at 14 (albeit with supervision).