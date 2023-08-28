UAE-based PureHealth acquires UK's largest private healthcare group for Dh4.4bn

Officials of Circle Health Group and PureHealth after the signing ceremony. — Courtesy: Twitter

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 7:32 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 10:53 PM

PureHealth has signed an agreement to acquire Circle Health Group, the UK's largest independent operators of hospitals, in a deal valued at Dh4.41 billion.

Circle Health Group joins a roster of world-class healthcare providers that make up PureHealth companies, including SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company; Daman – Nation Health Insurance Co.; PureLab - which is the Gulf Cooperation Council's largest lab network; Rafed – Group Procurement Organisation; and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, which leads cutting-edge stem cell research.

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East and this acquisition underlines PureHealth's commitment to delivering world-class medical care to patients globally, as well as developing new clinical care pathways made up of the best healthcare providers to meet patient needs. PureHealth aims to invest in scientific innovation and healthcare infrastructure within all its assets, including Circle Health Group, giving access to patients around the world to the best possible medical care with the highest international quality standards, leading them to live longer, healthier and happier lives.

The acquisition of Circle Health Group is PureHealth's first entry into the UK. This acquisition forms part of PureHealth's global expansion programme, which includes acquisitions previously completed in the US, as well as entry in other international markets. Patients in the UAE and the UK will benefit from PureHealth's acquisition, both through the diversity of choice in healthcare provision, expanded network of medical professionals and expertise combined with knowledge sharing that will be developed.

Circle Health Group offers the UK's largest national network of private hospitals. It also offers innovative neurological and musculoskeletal rehabilitation services and pathway management services and is the first European healthcare provider to enter the Chinese market.

As part of the strategic acquisition, PureHealth will gain 100 per cent of Circle Health Group's portfolio, which includes specialties such as orthopaedics, oncology, cardiothoracic surgery, ophthalmology, neurosurgery and general surgery, as well as the new state-of-the-art hospitals that Circle Health Group has recently focused on building, including the UK's first purpose-built state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital.

Farhan Malik, managing director and Group CEO of PureHealth; Centene Corporation's Senior Advisor Brent Layton; and Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development Beau Garverick, attended a signing ceremony, held in London to formalise the acquisition of Circle Health Group by PureHealth.

Hammad Al Ameri, CEO and managing director of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: "This acquisition is a major milestone for our associate company, PureHealth Holding LLC, and we are confident that it will position us for continued growth and success."

For his part, Malik said: "This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey towards creating a global healthcare network which revolutionises patient care. Our mission at PureHealth is to drive scientific innovation to unlock longevity and greater quality of life for humankind. Through integrating the expertise of both organisations, we positively impact the lives of patients globally."

Circle Health Group comprises more than 8,200 employees and 6,500 consultants, working in more than 60 specialties, in more than 50 hospitals across the UK and more than 150 theatres, with more than two million visits per annum and driving over Dh4.775 billion in revenue and delivering exceptional healthcare and comprehensive health solutions.

This acquisition has the potential to deliver wide-ranging benefits to the UAE and UK's healthcare ecosystem. These benefits include the expansion of clinical knowledge and delivery of new medical techniques through enhanced collaboration between medical professionals, as well as the use of cutting-edge technologies and provision of broadened treatment options for patients in the UAE. Additionally, the acquisition underlines the UAE's increasing position as a global pioneer in the provision of world-class healthcare.